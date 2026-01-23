"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
23 OCAK 2026 CUMA - YIL: 56

Korean National Kim Converts to Islam

23 Ocak 2026, Cuma
A conversion ceremony was held for South Korean national Kim Minwon, who applied to the Bahçelievler District Mufti’s Office through Ahmet Battal, stating his wish to embrace Islam.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an. In his address, Bahçelievler District Mufti Mustafa Kayış provided information on the fundamental principles of Islam.

Emphasizing that Islam is a way of life centered on mercy, justice, brotherhood, and a sense of responsibility, Mufti Kayış stated:

“Islam is a way of life that regulates a person’s relationship both with their Lord and with their surroundings. This step taken with sincerity marks a new beginning in one’s life.”

Afterwards, in the presence of witnesses, Kim Minwon recited the Testimony of Faith (Shahada) and became a Muslim, taking the name “Kerem.”

