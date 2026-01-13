Michael Chooses Islam and Takes the Name Mikail

Michael David Zagranichny, a citizen of the United States of America (USA), applied to the Bağcılar District Mufti’s Office, stating his wish to become a Muslim.

At the conversion ceremony held under the guidance of Bağcılar District Mufti Ömer Kayhan, a recitation from the Holy Qur’an was performed. In the presence of witnesses, Michael David recited the Declaration of Faith and became a Muslim, taking the name “Mikail Davut.”

The ceremony, marked by emotional moments, concluded with a prayer. District Mufti Ömer Kayhan congratulated Mikail Davut and expressed his wishes that Islam may bring goodness and blessings to him and his family.