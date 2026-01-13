"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
14 OCAK 2026 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 56

Michael Chooses Islam and Takes the Name Mikail

13 Ocak 2026, Salı
Michael David Zagranichny, a citizen of the United States of America (USA), applied to the Bağcılar District Mufti’s Office, stating his wish to become a Muslim.

At the conversion ceremony held under the guidance of Bağcılar District Mufti Ömer Kayhan, a recitation from the Holy Qur’an was performed. In the presence of witnesses, Michael David recited the Declaration of Faith and became a Muslim, taking the name “Mikail Davut.”

The ceremony, marked by emotional moments, concluded with a prayer. District Mufti Ömer Kayhan congratulated Mikail Davut and expressed his wishes that Islam may bring goodness and blessings to him and his family.

Okunma Sayısı: 143
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Tayland'da tren raydan çıkarak devrildi: 22 kişi öldü, 30 kişi yaralandı

    Demokrat Senatör Warner: ABD'de artan Müslüman ve Arap karşıtlığından Trump sorumlu

    BM: İran'la ilgili askeri söylemlerin artışından elbette çok endişeliyiz

    "İşgal olursa hukuka dayalı düzen yıkılır"

    Rusya: İran'a dışarıdan yıkıcı müdahaleyi şiddetle kınıyoruz

    İsrail, 150 Filistinlinin daha evlerini ellerinden alacak!

    Grönland Başbakanı: ''Satılık değiliz"

    Güzelhisar Fayı'ndaki hareketlilik hakkında Prof. Dr. Sözbilir'den açıklama

    Wall Street Journal: Körfez ülkeleri, İran'a saldırmaması için Trump'ı ikna etmeye çalışıyor

    Değerler eğitimi nasıl olmalı?

    'İranlı vatanseverler protestolarınıza devam edin, kurumlarınızı ele geçirin, yardım yolda'

    İran’da bilanço ağırlaşıyor

    Sert yaptırımlar istedi - İran diplomatlarına AP binalarına giriş yasağı

    Demokrat Parti Genel Başkanı Gültekin Uysal: Davana sahip çıkacağız

    Özel: Mutabakat masada olsun

    Suriye SDG’ye sert karşılık verecek

    Dindarlar ile ilgili yargı neden zayıfladı?

    Etiyopya'da turistik gezide saldırıya uğrayan iki Türk vatandaşı ile Etiyopyalı şoförleri öldü

    Trump acele etmezse Grönland'ın referandumla Rusya'ya katılabiliceğini iddia etti

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Genel

    Günün Ayet ve Hadisi
    Genel

    Nurdan Katreler
    Genel

    Güzelhisar Fayı'ndaki hareketlilik hakkında Prof. Dr. Sözbilir'den açıklama
    Genel

    Hapishanelerin ıslahhane olması için
    Genel

    Grönland Başbakanı: ''Satılık değiliz"
    Genel

    İsrail, 150 Filistinlinin daha evlerini ellerinden alacak!
    Genel

    Wall Street Journal: Körfez ülkeleri, İran'a saldırmaması için Trump'ı ikna etmeye çalışıyor
    Genel

    "İşgal olursa hukuka dayalı düzen yıkılır"
    Genel

    Rusya: İran'a dışarıdan yıkıcı müdahaleyi şiddetle kınıyoruz
    Genel

    BM: İran'la ilgili askeri söylemlerin artışından elbette çok endişeliyiz

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2026, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.