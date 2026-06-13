Thai-Born Katrina Chooses Islam

Chang Katrina, originally from Thailand and currently living in Malatya after getting married, embraced Islam and became a Muslim.

A conversion ceremony was organized for Katrina at the Malatya Provincial Mufti's Office. During the ceremony, she was given information about the fundamental principles of Islam. Afterwards, she voluntarily recited the Shahada and officially embraced the religion.

Emotional moments were experienced during the ceremony. Katrina chose the name Maryam as her new Islamic name.

At the end of the ceremony, the authorities presented her with a Certificate of Conversion along with various Islamic publications.