Young Korean Embraces Islam

South Korean citizen Seungjın Hong, who decided to embrace Islam after researching the religion, officially accepted Islam by reciting the Shahada at a conversion ceremony held by the Bolu Provincial Mufti's Office.

The ceremony began with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an by religious official Safa Balta. On the occasion of the conversion ceremony, Bolu Deputy Provincial Mufti Ahmet Demirel congratulated Seungjın Hong and stated that Islam is a religion of peace, mercy, and guidance.

Expressing his hope that this meaningful decision would bring blessings and goodness, Demirel wished Seungjın Hong peace, prosperity, and steadfastness in his future life.

At the end of the program, Hong was presented with a certificate of conversion, an English translation of the Holy Qur’an, and several books as gifts.