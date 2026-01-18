Dear children,

May our Three Blessed Months be happy and full of goodness. Do you know what the Three Months are? The Three Months are Rajab, Sha‘ban, and Ramadan. They are very special months. In these months, we try to be kinder, do more good deeds, and get closer to Allah.

The Three Months are like a train. This train stops at good stations. At each station, we can collect good deeds. Praying, fasting, making duʿa, helping others, and being kind are some of these good deeds. The more good deeds we collect, the happier we become.

When the Three Months come, many people pray more and try to do good things. This makes Allah very happy. Even small good deeds are very important. Allah loves every good action done with a sincere heart.

There are also special nights in the Three Months. On these nights, we can pray for our family and friends. Children’s prayers are very special. Allah hears our prayers and loves them.

Let us rise with prayer

Imagine spreading your colorful prayer mats and standing to pray. Our prayer mats are like a lift that takes our hearts up. When we pray, we can think about the sky, the stars, and the beautiful world Allah created.

Come on, dear friends, let us not miss this train. Let us use the Three Months to clean our hearts and make our lives more beautiful.