Epstein and Democracy

09 Şubat 2026, Pazartesi 02:17
Jeffrey Epstein needs no introduction at this point.

What is new, however, is the depth of detail revealed by the special email correspondence recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice, shedding further light on both his life and the network surrounding him.

Frankly, it is impossible not to feel crushed under the weight of what we are reading.

What is described is a depiction of a disgusting, rotten, and utterly demonic world. In these circles, everything considered sacred is trampled underfoot, and perversion becomes normalized. This proves that certain statements of Bediüzzaman Said Nursî are not metaphors, but descriptions in the most literal sense:

“Then go to Paris and enter their greatest lodges. You will see that scorpions have donned human garments, and devils have taken the form of men.”

Heads of state, kings, princes, the wealthiest people in the world, globally influential figures… In his correspondence, Epstein speaks of the most confidential affairs of states as if he were an invisible emperor of the world. Assassinations, honey traps (methods of blackmail and control through women), the construction of spheres of influence, plans for social engineering, Israel’s regional interests…

There is much to be said.

However, there are two points we especially wish to underline here.

The first point is this: no one should be surprised if these revelations fail to produce any serious change in the short term.

What do we mean by this?

We must accept that a significant portion of the individuals named in these emails will not be removed from their political or economic positions, that criminal investigations will either remain extremely limited or will not be initiated at all, and that ultimately these powerful figures will be able to continue their lives untouched.

Indeed, we already observe that in certain outlets of the Western mainstream media, a narrative is being circulated suggesting that these files are “exaggerated,” that they have “weak legal grounding,” or that they are being “confused with conspiracy theories.”

The second point is the consequence of the first.

This unresponsiveness and lack of accountability within the system rapidly erodes the already weakening trust people place in traditional institutions, courts, media, politics, and so-called “democratic” structures. 

Ultimately, the content of these emails and everything surrounding them lays bare, with complete clarity, the miserable state in which “democracies” around the world have found themselves for decades. The Epstein story functions as a horrifying window into how a small group, chosen by no one, can make unaccountable decisions to enrich themselves and satisfy their pleasures, at the direct expense of victims, including children.

What is at issue here that the promise of democracy becomes hollow and collapses in substance when power is no longer bound by law and responsibility, and when moral sensibility is lost.

When properly understood, this picture also removes Epstein from being merely an individual criminal figure. He plays the role of an intermediary moving between law, politics, intelligence, and major capital circles, someone who makes it possible to circumvent merit and legality. This demonstrates that the rules-based order is a façade, while real power operates through entirely different relationships.

In a world where trust, law, and moral boundaries have been eroded to such an extent, societies cannot be expected to move toward a more just or freer order. On the contrary, the likelihood that we are approaching a harsher, more ruthless, and more unrestrained terrain is extremely strong.

Ahmet Said Aydil

