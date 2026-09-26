“Prophet Muhammad is the remedy for a troubled world”

Diyanet Affairs President Arpaguş, drawing attention to the world’s distress over ongoing crises, said, “Without a doubt, the strongest remedy for humanity’s search is the universal principles and values of Islam preached by the Prophet Muhammad.”

Speaking at the International Mawlid al-Nabi Symposium, President of Religious Affairs Prof. Dr. Safi Arpaguş said, “The world, overwhelmed by humanitarian, moral, political, economic and environmental crises, is seeking a foundation of trust and justice, and an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity. In this context, the strongest remedy for humanity’s search is undoubtedly the universal principles and values of Islam preached and exemplified by the Prophet Muhammad.”

Arpaguş made the remarks in his opening speech at the International Mawlid al-Nabi Symposium, organised by the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Elmalıkent Campus of Istanbul 29 Mayıs University under the title “Prophet Muhammad, a Mercy to the Worlds, 1500 Years After His Birth.” He said that throughout history, humanity has always been in search of peace, tranquillity and security.

MATERIAL PROSPERITY AT ITS PEAK, CRISES AT THEIR DEEPEST

Arpaguş said that this desire, which is as old as humanity’s appearance on the stage of existence, has always been present.

“However, the age we live in corresponds to a period in which the most profound searches in history are being experienced in this regard. For modern times, when humanity has reached its peak in terms of science, technology and material means, unfortunately, have emerged as a period in which individual distress, social divisions and global crises are felt most deeply,” he said.

THE PROPHET’S SUNNAH AS THE MOST IMPORTANT REFERENCE

Arpaguş underlined that the Prophet Muhammad’s Sunnah, his way of life and his spiritual legacy constitute the most important reference both for ensuring humanity’s individual inner peace and for establishing social justice and global peace.

“The Messenger of Allah is humanity’s pioneer and guide in all three areas. The Prophet Muhammad offers us a holistic model of life based on the balance between the soul and the body, matter and meaning, and this world and the hereafter, encompassing the human being in all dimensions. The Prophet’s principled, consistent and balanced approach to existence and life, together with moral values such as patience, gratitude, reliance upon Allah, mercy and forgiveness embodied in his person, constitute the most effective spiritual remedy for the spiritual fractures of modern humanity,” he said.