Priests protest genocide in Gaza

Members of the “Priests Against Genocide” network, founded by Catholic priests to protest what they describe as the genocide against Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, marched in Rome, the capital of Italy, calling for an end to the killing of Palestinians.

The priests’ protest march began in the afternoon at the Church of Santo Spirito in Sassia, near Vatican City, and continued from St. Peter’s Basilica to the Palestinian and Lebanese embassies to the Holy See.

During the march, the priests stopped at intervals to pray for an end to Israeli attacks, particularly in Gaza, as well as in the West Bank and southern Lebanon, and sang religious hymns.

Rome – AA