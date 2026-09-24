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24 EYLÜL 2026 PERŞEMBE - YIL: 57

Qur’anic solutions to global crises to be explored

24 Eylül 2026, Perşembe 13:28

The 13th International Bediuzzaman Symposium, organised by the Istanbul Foundation for Science and Culture, will be held in Istanbul from October 4 to 6 under the theme “Qur’anic Solutions to Global Crises.” The symposium will address some of the major issues of the contemporary world, including war, injustice, family, youth, digitalisation, the environment and economics, from the perspective of the Qur’an and the Risale-i Nur.

A total of 255 papers have been included in the programme from among 668 abstracts submitted by 60 countries and 448 institutions across five continents. The opening ceremony will be held at the Atatürk Cultural Center on October 4, while the academic sessions will take place on October 5-6 at the Pullman Istanbul Hotel & Convention Center.

The erosion of human nature to be addressed

The symposium will feature thematic forums under the headings of civilisation, family, and social and spiritual issues.

Prof. Dr. Bayram Özer, chairman of the Scientific Committee, shared the following views:

“We will also examine the effects of the problems being experienced on humanity’s search for meaning, morality, justice and spirituality. The programme has a very broad scope. A Qur’an-centred understanding of justice and civilisation, universal peace, human rights and freedoms, Islamic unity, family and the education of future generations, governance and politics, young people’s sense of responsibility, and consumerism and a culture of waste are among these issues. We aim to evaluate all these matters within the framework of the guidance of the Qur’an and Sunnah, the principles set forth by the Risale-i Nur, and the opportunities offered by different disciplines.”

Said Yüce, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Istanbul Foundation for Science and Culture, said, “The greatest crisis facing humanity is the corruption of human nature,” and drew attention to the importance of the Qur’an’s understanding of civilisation based on justice and brotherhood.

Istanbul – AA

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