International Mawlid al-Nabi Symposium in Istanbul

The International Mawlid al-Nabi Symposium, organized by the Directorate of Religious Affairs under the theme "Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), A Mercy to the Worlds on the 1500th Anniversary of His Birth," will be held on September 25-27 at the Elmalıkent Campus of Istanbul 29 Mayıs University.

The symposium, which will feature academics and researchers from North Macedonia, the United Kingdom, and Syria alongside Turkey, will host 45 presentations across 15 sessions.

In addition to discussing the Prophet's place in Islamic culture and civilization, his role-modeling, mercy, family life, and approach to education, the sessions will also evaluate the narration of the Prophet in artificial intelligence and virtual media, as well as prophetic approaches to contemporary issues.

During the opening panel to be held on Friday, September 25 at 14:30, the President of Religious Affairs Prof. Dr. Safi Arpaguş, the Grand Mufti of Syria Usama al-Rifai, and Dr. Timothy Winter (Abdal Hakim Murad) will deliver speeches.