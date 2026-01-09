"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

The ‘What Is Islam?’ line became a means for her conversion to Islam

09 Ocak 2026, Cuma
Through a social media channel created within the scope of the “From Travel to Guidance” project carried out by the Manavgat District Mufti’s Office of Antalya, Polish citizen Oksana Maria Kaminska, who learned about the religion of Islam, became a Muslim.

Information services are provided via a WhatsApp line called “What Is Islam?”, which was established under the Manavgat District Mufti’s Office. Within the scope of the project, Oksana Maria Kaminska, a Polish national who contacted the Mufti’s Office through this WhatsApp line, decided of her own free will to become a Muslim as a result of her research.

Stating that she was especially influenced by the Holy Qur’an and the ritual prayer (ṣalāh), an official conversion ceremony was held for Kaminska at the Manavgat District Mufti’s Office. After reciting the Declaration of Faith (Kalimat al-Shahada), Oksana Maria Kaminska took the name “Maryam.”

