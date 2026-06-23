US Actor Converts to Islam

American actor, director, and producer Giancarlo Esposito has embraced Islam in Saudi Arabia.

Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, announced on his X account that the 68-year-old actor became a Muslim by reciting the Shahada (Islamic declaration of faith).

In his post, Al-Sheikh stated that Esposito found peace through his interactions with Muslims and the treatment he received from them during filming. The post also included footage showing the renowned actor performing congregational prayers in a mosque alongside members of the film crew and company staff.

Giancarlo Esposito had been staying in Saudi Arabia for some time as part of the production of the big-budget action film "7 Dogs," which is supported by Saudi Arabia.