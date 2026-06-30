Yamashita Chose Islam

30 Haziran 2026, Salı
Japanese citizen Yuka Yamashita, who came to the district of Nusaybin in Mardin to get married, embraced Islam. Yamashita and her fiancé, Mehmet Selçuk Türkoğlu, a resident of Nusaybin, applied to the District Mufti's Office, where a conversion ceremony was held for her.
During the ceremony, Yamashita embraced Islam by reciting the Shahada and took the name "Rana." District Mufti Hasan Yeşildal congratulated Rana Yamashita on her decision.
At the end of the ceremony, Rana Yamashita was presented with a certificate of conversion, a copy of the Holy Qur'an, and publications issued by the Turkish Directorate of Religious Affairs.
Okunma Sayısı: 179
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