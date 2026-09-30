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30 EYLÜL 2026 ÇARŞAMBA - YIL: 57

Bediüzzaman Symposium in Istanbul

30 Eylül 2026, Çarşamba 21:31
Solutions to Global Crises to be Discussed. The details of the 13th International Bediüzzaman Symposium were announced to the public at a press conference held at the IIKV (Istanbul Foundation for Science and Culture) headquarters.

Reporter: Mehtap Y. Yükselten

 

At the press conference organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Science and Culture (IIKV), the details of the 13th International Bediüzzaman Symposium, themed "Quranic Solutions to Global Crises," were shared with the public. During the meeting, IIKV Board of Trustees Chairman Said Yüce, USA Duke University Faculty Member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tuna, Symposium Organizing Committee Chairman Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ünal Akyüz, and Secretary-General of the Union of Afro-Asian Universities Prof. Dr. Ashraf Abdul Raafi el-Durfili provided insights regarding the symposium.

A Common Issue for the World

IIKV Board of Trustees Chairman Said Yüce highlighted the crises humanity is currently going through, pointing out that solutions are being sought via the Risale-i Nur. He stated, "Highly valuable participants, guests, academics, scholars, influencers, opinion leaders, members of the media, politicians, and businesspeople from all over the world, representing various geographies and countries, will participate. In truth, this is not just an issue for Muslims, but a matter for all of humanity."

Said Nursi’s Solutions Resonate in Academia

Speaking at the meeting, USA Duke University Faculty Member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tuna noted that global problems are steadily increasing. He stated that despite humanity's vast accumulation of knowledge, it struggles to resolve these crises. Tuna pointed out that Bediüzzaman Said Nursi's ideas have gained growing resonance within international academic circles.

Risale-i Nur Serves as a Guide for the World

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ünal Akyüz, a Member of the Symposium Organizing Committee and General Coordinator, shared that more than 400 applications out of nearly 700 submissions for the symposium came from the Islamic world. Akyüz recorded that Said Nursi's concept of "positive action" serves as a guide for global peace and policies of balance.

Interest in Bediüzzaman is Expanding

Prof. Dr. Ashraf Abdul Raafi el-Durfili, Secretary-General of the Union of Afro-Asian Universities, stated that universities, academics, researchers, and international organizations from different countries are expanding their interest in Bediüzzaman Said Nursi's thoughts, thereby broadening academic efforts in this field.

Opening on October 4th at AKM

The 13th International Bediüzzaman Symposium will commence on Sunday, October 4th, at 10:00 AM at the Istanbul AKM (Atatürk Cultural Center). It will continue face-to-face on October 5-6 at the Pullman Istanbul Hotel & Convention Center, and online on October 7. The symposium, which received applications from 448 institutions across 60 countries, will feature 262 presentations across 11 sessions, delivered in Turkish, Arabic, English, and Russian.

 

 

 

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