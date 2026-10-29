UN official criticises Western media for concealing Israel’s genocide

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Palestine, said that journalists and journalism in Gaza had also become victims of Israel’s genocide, criticising Western media for concealing Israel’s responsibility for the genocide. Albanese spoke via video conference at a press briefing held at UN Headquarters in New York about her report to the UN General Assembly, entitled Truth Under Rubble: Media in Times of Genocide. “Even if I am prevented from coming to the United States and speaking at the General Assembly, I cannot be prevented from telling the truth,” Albanese said. Referring to examples in her report of Israel’s pressure on journalists and media organisations in Gaza, she also noted that Israel was silencing dissenting media within its own borders.

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Palestine, said that journalists and journalism in Gaza had also become victims of Israel’s genocide, criticising Western media for concealing Israel’s responsibility for the genocide.

Albanese spoke via video conference at a press briefing held at UN Headquarters in New York about her report to the UN General Assembly, entitled Truth Under Rubble: Media in Times of Genocide.

“Even if I am prevented from coming to the United States and speaking at the General Assembly, I cannot be prevented from telling the truth,” Albanese said. Referring to examples in her report of Israel’s pressure on journalists and media organisations in Gaza, she also noted that Israel was silencing dissenting media within its own borders.