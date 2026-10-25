Father, Read the Qur’an

Former US President Bill Clinton said at an interfaith gathering in Florida that his daughter, Chelsea, had read the entire Qur’an at the age of 15. He recalled that she had encouraged him, saying, “Dad, read the Qur’an.”

Clinton also said that he had first learned from his daughter about the Qur’an’s message calling people to read. “The Qur’an says this,” he remarked. “I first heard the word ‘Read’ from my 15-year-old daughter.”

Referring also to verse 13 of Surah Al-Hujurat in the Holy Qur’an, Clinton said, “God created people as different nations and tribes, not so that they would hate one another, but so that they might get to know one another and learn from one another.”