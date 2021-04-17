"Ümitvar olunuz, şu istikbal inkılâbı içinde en yüksek gür sada İslâm'ın sadası olacaktır."

Piyasalar

ASYA'NIN BAHTININ MİFTAHI, MEŞVERET VE ŞÛRÂDIR
17 NİSAN 2021 CUMARTESİ - YIL: 52

What is prayer?

M. Fahri UTKAN
17 Nisan 2021, Cumartesi 15:05
Prayer at Risale-i Nur

Prayer, in the religion of Islam, can be defined as "a person begging God to have a wish about himself or someone else".

The nature and importance of prayer are also stated in the Quran, which is the holybook of the religion of Islam, and in the hadiths. To give an example;

“Pray to me (with pure heart). I accept your prayer. " (1)

"The blessing that a believer makes for his religious brother is acceptable. An angel said, “May Allah give this favor to you too! “Amin”. The angel's prayer is not rejected. " (2)

Especially, the prayer of the Prophet (pbuh) is very important. Because, "That person (the Prophet (pbuh) causes the happiness of eternity by inviting people to guidance, and also causes the happiness of eternity. And also, that person is a means of the body and invention of that happiness with his prayer and obedience." (3)

Master Said Nursi explains this to us as follows: "Know, oh dear brother! Do not claim that "some prayers are not accepted." Because prayer is an act of worship. The fruition of worship appears in the here after. Worldly purposes, like the times of prayer, are times for prayers, they are not the fruit of prayers. For example, solar eclipse is a time for küsuf prayer and lack of rain is the time for rain prayer. And like wise, the agitation of the oppressors and the revelation of troubles are time for some special prayers. As long as these times remain, those prayers are performed. If worldly purposes occur during these times, how nice it is. And in any case, you can not say, "acceptance did not accompany prayer". However, you can say, "Time has not been over yet, you have to continue praying". Because those purposes are the inception of prayers, they are not there sult.

1- Surah of Mu'min: 60.

2- Riyâz-üs-Sâlihîn). 

3- Mesnevî-i Nuriye. 26.   

Prepared by Fahri Utkan

Translated by Ekrem Başcı

 

Okunma Sayısı: 151
YASAL UYARI: Sitemizde yayınlanan haber ve yazıların tüm hakları Yeni Asya Gazetesi'ne aittir. Hiçbir haber veya yazının tamamı, kaynak gösterilse dahi özel izin alınmadan kullanılamaz. Ancak alıntılanan haber veya yazının bir bölümü, alıntılanan haber veya yazıya aktif link verilerek kullanılabilir.

Yorumlar

(*)

(*)

(*)

Küfür, hakaret, rencide edici cümleler veya imalar, inançlara saldırı içeren, imla kuralları ile yazılmamış, Türkçe karakter kullanılmayan ve tamamı büyük harflerle yazılmış yorumlar onaylanmamaktadır. İstendiğinde yasal kurumlara verilebilmesi için IP adresiniz kaydedilmektedir.

    Risale-i Nur Külliyatı

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...

    CEVŞEN

    Dijital kitaptan okumak için tıklayın...
    (*)

    E-gazete
    RSS

    Namaz Vakitleri

    • İmsak

    • Güneş

    • Öğle

    • İkindi

    • Akşam

    • Yatsı

    Yoğun bakımdaki genç sayısında artış

    İhtiyaç sahiplerinin yüzü gülüyor

    Şehit Polatkan’ın eşi duâlarla uğurlandı

    Bangladeş'te polis, işçilere ateş açtı: 4 ölü

    Bakan Varank yerli aşının ilk dozunu vurulacak

    Rusya, Ukraynalı diplomatı gözaltına aldı

    Türkiye 6 AB programına daha katılmayı değerlendiriyor

    İsrail'den Gazze'ye hava saldırısı

    ABD ve Japonya'dan ortak mesaj: Uygurlar hakkında endişeliyiz

    Demokratik rekabeti yok etme hamlesi

    Halk salgınla mücadeleye ilişkin ‘bu iş böyle gitmez’ diyor

    Aksa’ya dokunmayın!

    Libya'ya ateşkesi denetleme mekanizması gönderilmesi kabul edildi

    Rusya'dan ABD'nin yaptırımlarına karşı adım

    Cumhurbaşkanına esnaf için açık mektup

    Çin’in Uygur soykırımı belgelerde

    Üç ülkeden Rusya'ya çağrı

    Türkiye'de salgın gündemiyle son 24 saat

    Türkiye genelindeki sokak kısıtlaması başladı

    ''Hacerü'l-Esved''in 4 parçası, 5 asırdır Sokullu Mehmed Paşa Camisi'nde

    En Çok Okunanlar

    Kâzım GÜLEÇYÜZ

    Kutlular Ağabeyden bir MİT hatırası
    İbrahim ÖZDABAK

    Günün Karikatürü
    Ahmet BATTAL

    Z kuşağından AZ kuşağına
    Ahmet DEMİRDÖĞMEZ

    Kutlular Ağabey ve Barla
    Genel

    Demokratik rekabeti yok etme hamlesi
    Cevher İLHAN

    “Hârika önlemler”in akıbeti
    Ali FERŞADOĞLU

    Siyaset nasıl “manevî deli” yapar?
    Cenk ÇALIK

    Acıkmadan yeme, doymadan kalk
    Ömer Faruk ÖZAYDIN

    Kürt seçmen rejimin oyuncağı mı?
    Risale-i Nur'dan

    Kudsî, ebedî, kârlı bir ticaret

    HABER

    YENİ ASYA

    MEDYA GRUP

    TAKİP ET

    ETİKET

    DİĞER

    GÜNDEM

    © 2021, Yeni Asya Gazetecilik Matbaacılık ve Yayıncılık Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.