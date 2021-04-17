What is prayer?

Prayer at Risale-i Nur

Prayer, in the religion of Islam, can be defined as "a person begging God to have a wish about himself or someone else".

The nature and importance of prayer are also stated in the Quran, which is the holybook of the religion of Islam, and in the hadiths. To give an example;

“Pray to me (with pure heart). I accept your prayer. " (1)

"The blessing that a believer makes for his religious brother is acceptable. An angel said, “May Allah give this favor to you too! “Amin”. The angel's prayer is not rejected. " (2)

Especially, the prayer of the Prophet (pbuh) is very important. Because, "That person (the Prophet (pbuh) causes the happiness of eternity by inviting people to guidance, and also causes the happiness of eternity. And also, that person is a means of the body and invention of that happiness with his prayer and obedience." (3)

Master Said Nursi explains this to us as follows: "Know, oh dear brother! Do not claim that "some prayers are not accepted." Because prayer is an act of worship. The fruition of worship appears in the here after. Worldly purposes, like the times of prayer, are times for prayers, they are not the fruit of prayers. For example, solar eclipse is a time for küsuf prayer and lack of rain is the time for rain prayer. And like wise, the agitation of the oppressors and the revelation of troubles are time for some special prayers. As long as these times remain, those prayers are performed. If worldly purposes occur during these times, how nice it is. And in any case, you can not say, "acceptance did not accompany prayer". However, you can say, "Time has not been over yet, you have to continue praying". Because those purposes are the inception of prayers, they are not there sult.

1- Surah of Mu'min: 60.

2- Riyâz-üs-Sâlihîn).

3- Mesnevî-i Nuriye. 26.

Prepared by Fahri Utkan

Translated by Ekrem Başcı