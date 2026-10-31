Prominent Israeli actress Chelli Goldenberg criticised Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories in remarks made during a live broadcast, unaware that she was on air, saying, “I no longer feel proud to be Israeli.”

Appearing on a programme broadcast by Israel’s Channel 13, Goldenberg reacted to the Israeli government’s policies and the occupation of Palestinian territories while chatting with the programme’s presenters, believing that the show was on an advertising break.

Describing Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories as a “sin”, Goldenberg stressed that the occupation was responsible for developments in the region. She said:

“I would really love to feel happy about being Israeli again. I no longer feel proud to be Israeli. I was born in 1954, and it took me 10 years, even after 1967, to understand the sin of the occupation. It didn’t happen overnight. The occupation brought everything that followed. Everything happening now is a consequence of the occupation.”