Islamic world must unite

The final declaration of the International Conference on Islamic Unity, held in Istanbul, called for consultation and solidarity to strengthen unity among the Muslim ummah.

The final declaration of the International Conference on Islamic Unity, titled “Unity of the Moderate Ummah: From Core Principles to a Covenant of Unity”, organised in Istanbul in cooperation with the World Union of Muslim Scholars and the Foundation of Islamic Scholars, was made public. The declaration was read by Hüseyin Hazırlar, Deputy President of the Presidency of Religious Affairs, during a press statement held outside Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque following Friday prayers.

Hold fast to the rope of Allah

Quoting the verse from the Qur’an, “And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided”, Hazırlar said they had gathered with an awareness of the Muslim ummah’s responsibility for its civilisational and humanitarian mission, founded on justice, compassion, solidarity and support for the oppressed.

Unity of the ummah is strengthened through consultation

Hazırlar said, “The unity of the ummah is a process that can be sustained on the basis of patience, wisdom, brotherhood, consultation and mutual trust. Therefore, we will not be content with temporary contacts; importance will be attached to developing permanent and institutional mechanisms for cooperation.”

Hazırlar stressed that the conference considered it important to establish mechanisms for regular consultation and coordination among political leaders and prominent figures concerned with the issues facing the ummah.

Let us protect Al-Aqsa Mosque

Hazırlar stated that the conference had emphasised the central importance of Al-Aqsa Mosque to the ummah and had specifically called for joint efforts to protect the holy site and support the Palestinian cause. He continued:

“The conference calls for an end to the genocide in Gaza; an end to attacks, land seizures and human rights violations in the West Bank; the protection of prisoners and holy sites; the adoption of necessary measures to safeguard Al-Aqsa Mosque in particular; and an end to the occupation in all its forms throughout the occupied Palestinian territories.”

In the declaration, the attendees noted that they safeguard the unity, security, and stability of Yemen, and support the unity of Sudan, stating, 'The conference expresses its solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims, the people of East Turkestan, and all oppressed communities. Furthermore, it calls for the release of individuals deprived of their freedom in these regions, the protection of their rights, and respect for their human dignity.